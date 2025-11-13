Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth $233,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

