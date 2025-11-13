Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $75.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.37. 1,498,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 21.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,917,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,871 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,547,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,089,000 after buying an additional 425,684 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,030,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,560,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,386,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 17.3% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 191,165 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

