Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WES. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price target on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WES traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 449,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $952.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2,725.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 509,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 377,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.