Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.60. 5,743,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,902,395. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,734 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 38,205,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,240,000 after purchasing an additional 951,656 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,170,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,329,000 after buying an additional 182,705 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after buying an additional 2,471,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,139,000 after buying an additional 1,825,391 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

