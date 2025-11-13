Daiwa Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $128.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.52. 3,289,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $127.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.