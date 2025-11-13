WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 280.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $280.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.03 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.