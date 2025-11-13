Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 7,978,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,544,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This trade represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

