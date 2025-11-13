United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $43.50 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $43.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE UDR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 1,387,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,558. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $399.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after buying an additional 1,619,997 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 173.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,421,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 900,504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,506,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 904,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 549,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.