United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $43.50 at Morgan Stanley

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.50 to $43.50 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE UDR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 1,387,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,558. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $46.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $399.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,155,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,542,000 after buying an additional 1,619,997 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 173.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,421,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 900,504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,506,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 904,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 549,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.