Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,049. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $808.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 17.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,104,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 165,947 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,886,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 37.3% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 666,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the first quarter worth $362,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

