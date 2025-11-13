Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

Albemarle Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $116.33. 4,171,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,425. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

