Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 22.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 289,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 227,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.70.
About Granada Gold Mine
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
Featured Articles
