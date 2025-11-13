ASOS (LON:ASC) Trading Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 276 and last traded at GBX 263. 867,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 350,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.

The company has a market capitalization of £313.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 261.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 293.41.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

