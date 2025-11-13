Benchmark Begins Coverage on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 349,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,349. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,765.40. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,417,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,436,904.60. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 411,163 shares of company stock valued at $20,448,016 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 248.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vital Farms by 206.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.