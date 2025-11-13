APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $25.1320. Approximately 1,387,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,794,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded APA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cfra Research upgraded APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

APA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in APA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 144.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in APA by 179.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

