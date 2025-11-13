Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.23. 664,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

