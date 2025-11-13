Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target to $16.00

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 127.08% from the stock’s current price.

SSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 309,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,679. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.17. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $190,699.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 588,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,945,928.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,925 shares of company stock worth $223,967. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in SoundThinking by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 638,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 120.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

