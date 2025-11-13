LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Janney Montgomery Scott

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised LandBridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LandBridge from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LandBridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

NYSE:LB traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 367,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,668. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 143.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LandBridge by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge during the first quarter worth $55,000.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

