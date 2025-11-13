Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $200.83 million and $9.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 505,507,831 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

