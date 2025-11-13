Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) were up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

