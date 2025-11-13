Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 58,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 16,342 shares.The stock last traded at $319.0380 and had previously closed at $318.80.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $712.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.35 and its 200 day moving average is $299.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biglari by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Biglari by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter worth about $3,965,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

