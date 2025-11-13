Adshares Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.78 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $31.78 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.