RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.61 Thousand (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $100,643.61 or 1.00447680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $219.24 million and approximately $41.61 thousand worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,178 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is rootstock.io/blog. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Bitcoin (rBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate rBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Bitcoin is 101,859.22650623 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $51.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

