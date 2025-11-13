WINkLink Market Capitalization Tops $34.25 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. WINkLink has a market cap of $34.25 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.386313. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00003551 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $14,241,727.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

