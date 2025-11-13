Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Down 23.8% – Should You Sell?

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.28 and last traded at C$19.11. 5,571,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 912,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NPI. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.07.
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
