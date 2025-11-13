HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $215.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

HUYA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.76. 526,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,372. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of HUYA worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

