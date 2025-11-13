Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 212,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seanergy Maritime currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $124,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Earnings History for Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

