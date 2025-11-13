TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.73 and last traded at $63.9050. 1,525,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,587,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Down 9.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wajid Ali acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $208,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,252. This represents a 35.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,353.56. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,471. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.