iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,302,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 477,939 shares.The stock last traded at $64.9250 and had previously closed at $64.29.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,342.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 758,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,000 after buying an additional 161,946 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

