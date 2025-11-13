Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.9490, with a volume of 4562265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jones Trading lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 10.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11,540.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Stories

