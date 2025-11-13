Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 62.9%

Shares of NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 22,313,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,888. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,544,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 236,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,102,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 368,676 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.