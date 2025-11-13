Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 29,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,327 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLU traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,944,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.59. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

