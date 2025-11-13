Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Trading Up 2.4%

Chicago Atlantic BDC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 8,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,146. Chicago Atlantic BDC has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the second quarter worth $2,784,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies.

