Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Issues Earnings Results

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Zura Bio Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ZURA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 302,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,377. Zura Bio has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $287.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zura Bio by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zura Bio by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZURA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zura Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

