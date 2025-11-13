Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,021.41 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,022.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $778.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $965.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $990.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

