Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Citizens Jmp

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:ARE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 667,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,668. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The firm had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

