Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

PANW traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,861. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFC Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

