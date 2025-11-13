Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 35,818 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $40,832.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,676,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,248.76. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $28,450.09.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $42,285.87.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Luke Evnin sold 30,774 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $37,544.28.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Luke Evnin sold 90,164 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.08.

On Monday, November 3rd, Luke Evnin sold 60,369 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,876.01.

On Friday, October 31st, Luke Evnin sold 73,192 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $93,685.76.

On Thursday, October 30th, Luke Evnin sold 55,795 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $79,786.85.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Luke Evnin sold 86,154 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $133,538.70.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,843. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOWL shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $409,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

