Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 target price on shares of Perion Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Stock Down 3.3%

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.53 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $18,799,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 37.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,511,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 415,912 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 101,446 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Perion Network by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 713,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.