Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Stephens

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Stephens from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.65.

Get Natera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Natera

Natera Price Performance

NTRA traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,370. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $212.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $164.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $355,924.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,980.64. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633 in the last three months. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Natera by 17.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 112.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.