Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 139.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $60.00 price target on Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.33. 1,329,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The company had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 844,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after buying an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

