What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for TSQ FY2026 Earnings?

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 26,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,342. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. Townsquare Media has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

Insider Activity at Townsquare Media

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 208,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,636.56. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSQ. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

