Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock Price

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNTA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

CNTA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 829,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,700.26. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 194,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,850. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 145,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,861 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,429,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 450,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 1,265,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 672,337 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

