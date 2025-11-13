Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Equities researchers at Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 95.28% from the company’s current price.

CTNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Contineum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTNM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,994. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $328.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Equities analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Contineum Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,698,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 122,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 105.2% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $298,000.

Contineum Therapeutics Company Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

