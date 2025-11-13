Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Price

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

FAST traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 1,951,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,621. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,169,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,119,000 after acquiring an additional 75,852,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 99.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 103.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 103.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,984,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,141,000 after buying an additional 18,329,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,851,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,743,000 after buying an additional 16,308,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

