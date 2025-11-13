McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Stock Price Up 5.5% on Earnings Beat

McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.8590. 395,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 804,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $669.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGraw Hill has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McGraw Hill from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

