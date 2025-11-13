Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Posts Earnings Results

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. Inplay Oil Cp had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Inplay Oil Cp Stock Performance

IPOOF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 7,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,372. Inplay Oil Cp has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Inplay Oil Cp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a yield of 868.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Inplay Oil Cp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Inplay Oil Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Inplay Oil Cp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares initiated coverage on Inplay Oil Cp in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Inplay Oil Cp Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

