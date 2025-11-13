Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 105 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Tuesday, October 28th, Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total transaction of $67,875.00.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $570.45. 332,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $478.64 and its 200-day moving average is $502.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.