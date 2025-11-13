Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Announces Earnings Results

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wienerberger Trading Up 1.3%

WBRBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

