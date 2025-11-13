Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Issues Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Resonac had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 2.53%.

Resonac Stock Down 2.6%

OTCMKTS:SHWDY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665. Resonac has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Resonac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Semiconductor and Electronic Materials, Mobility, Innovation Enabling Materials, and Chemicals segments. The company offers gases and solvents, abatement systems and surface treatments, CMP slurries, and anti-charging materials; semiconductor-related materials, display and sensor-related materials, and films; base and photosensitive materials for PWBs; hard disks, SiCs, and optical semiconductors for use as electronic device components; and molded plastics/sheet-formed, powder metal, and aluminum products for automotives.

