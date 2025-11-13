Gearbox Protocol Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and $334.17 thousand worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol was first traded on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00251761 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $386,028.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

